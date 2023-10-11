Twins rookie star Royce Lewis did it again. He hit his fourth home run this postseason — and second in this divisional series against Houston — in Tuesday's first inning of Game 4 at Target Field. The Twins and Houston were tied at 1-1 after two innings. (Follow Game 4 here in Gameview, and ride along with La Velle E. Neal III tonight as well.)

With four postseason home runs in six career postseason games, Lewis is already second all-time for the Twins, sharing that spot with Greg Gagne. Kirby Puckett is the Twins' all-time leader in playoff HRs with five.

Game 4 had a much different start than Game 3. Last night, the Twins trailed the Astros 4-0 already at this point in what became a 9-1 loss.

Tonight in an elimination game, Lewis hit a 1-2 pitch with two outs 398 feet over the left-center field wall.

Lewis homered after Edouard Julien led off the first for the Twins with a double off the right-center field wall, but Julien was doubled off second base when Jorge Polanco hit softly to shortstop Jeremy Pena.

Houston left fielder Michael Brantley countered with a home run of his own in the top of the 2nd, his fifth career postseason homer.

Twins postseason home run leaders

Kirby Puckett: 5

Greg Gagne, Royce Lewis: 4

Gary Gaetti, Kent Hrbek, Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Torii Hunter: 3