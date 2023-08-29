Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand can't help but wonder if we are witnessing a passing of the torch with the Twins — which would be fitting considering how red-hot Royce Lewis is. The rookie hit a grand slam for the second consecutive game, the first Twins player in history to do that, and continues to spark the offense in the absence of Byron Buxton. Plus an interesting roster move pays off immediately.

13:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a look at the season opener Thursday against Nebraska. The Huskers have fallen on hard times in recent years, but this game is still a good early test. Johnson outlines the players who will be keys for the Gophers this year.

29:00: With the Vikings, there's Justin Jefferson — and then everyone else.

