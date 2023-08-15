Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Royce Lewis is hitting .319 as a major leaguer, but a series of injuries has limited him to only 38 games over the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old infielder, the top pick in the 2017 MLB draft, is back at Target Field after a seven-week stint on the injured list because of a strained oblique. He was activated after hitting two homers, three singles and three walks in four games on a rehab assignment with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints.

Lewis missed 36 Twins games because of the injury. In 26 games with the Twins this season, he is hitting .326 with four home runs.

Utility player Willi Castro went on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, also because of a strained left oblique.

Castro, signed to a minor league deal in the offseason, has played in 101 games for the Twins and is hitting .241 with five home runs and 29 stolen bases.

The Twins open a two-game series against Detroit tonight (6:40, BSN) at Target Field.