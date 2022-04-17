Royce Lewis does not appear to be having a difficult time adjusting to Class AAA competition so far this season. For that matter, neither do his teammates.

Lewis had a go-ahead RBI single and the Saints improved to 8-3 on the season, beating Indianapolis 5-1 on Sunday in front of an announced 3,168 at CHS Field.

The Saints were no-hit by Indianapolis on Wednesday but then won the final three games of the series. Lewis had multihit games in all three; the Twins' No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft finished 2-for-4 Sunday, making him 7-for-12 over the past three games. The 22-year-old shortstop is hitting .342 with a .422 on-base percentage and .632 slugging percentage in his first 10 games at Class AAA, his first minor league action since 2019.

The Saints took a 2-1 lead in the third inning with two unearned runs off Indians starter Beau Sulser. Elliot Soto reached on a one-out error, then scored on David Bañuelos' double off the wall. One out later, Lewis put his team ahead by lining a single off the left-field wall.

Bañuelos went 2-for-3, and Jake Cave hit a pair of RBI grounders for the Saints.

Chi Chi González earned the victory, pitching three hitless innings of relief. He walked two and struck out one. Starter Jake Faria pitched four innings for the Saints, giving up one run on three hits while walking two and striking out five.

Trevor Megill and Ian Hamilton each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the victory for the Saints, who return to the road this week with six games at Detroit Tigers affiliate Toledo beginning Tuesday.