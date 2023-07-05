MINNEAPOLIS — Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis on Wednesday, after discomfort in his last start prompted him to be pulled early.

Greinke (1-9) gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday in a 9-3 loss to Minnesota before leaving the mound a team athletic trainer. Greinke returned to Kansas City for a physician consultation, but Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team is confident the injury is minor and hopeful he'll only miss one turn with the All-Star break approaching next week.

Right-hander Dylan Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take Greinke's roster spot. The Royals will need to insert someone into the rotation for Greinke on Sunday. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who has been out with facial fractures since taking a line drive off his face on May 7, is a possibility to come off the injured list and start at Cleveland, Quatraro said. Otherwise, they could make it a bullpen game.

The 39-year-old Greinke hasn't won a road start since Aug. 13, 2021, going 0-15 with a 6.39 ERA in 26 starts in that span. His 5.44 ERA this season is nearly two full runs higher than his career mark.

