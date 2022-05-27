Kansas City Royals (15-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-18, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (1-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -183, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has a 15-10 record in home games and a 27-18 record overall. The Twins rank eighth in the AL with 43 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Kansas City has a 15-28 record overall and a 7-13 record in road games. The Royals have a 10-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has six home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .245 for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 15-for-35 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (ankle), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (illness), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.