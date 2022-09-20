Minnesota Twins (73-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -131, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals open a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Kansas City has a 34-41 record in home games and a 58-88 record overall. The Royals have gone 22-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota is 30-42 in road games and 73-74 overall. The Twins are 30-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Twins are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 14-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Gio Urshela has 24 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 59 RBI for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 10-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Sandy Leon: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Megill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.