Minnesota Twins (22-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-23, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -129, Royals +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Kansas City has an 8-12 record in home games and a 14-23 record overall. The Royals are 10-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 13-8 in home games and 22-16 overall. The Twins have hit 40 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dozier has eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .296 for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-44 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has five doubles, 11 home runs and 20 RBI for the Twins. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-33 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, even run differential

Twins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.