Minnesota Twins (2-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (5-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -121, Royals +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 163 home runs.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Twins averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .241 and slugging .423.

INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.