Kansas City Royals (6-21, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (2-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -236, Royals +194; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 16-11 overall and 9-5 at home. The Twins have hit 36 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

Kansas City has a 6-21 record overall and a 5-9 record in road games. The Royals have a 5-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .247 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI. Max Kepler is 11-for-33 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, five home runs and eight RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 9-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 2-8, .246 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (elbow), Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.