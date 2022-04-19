Minnesota Twins (2-6) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -113, Royals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series.

Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Royals pitching staff had a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Twins averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.