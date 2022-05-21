Keep that card: Matt Fitzpatrick. Birdied the final two holes to shoot 67. He's at 6 under and earned a spot in Sunday's final pairing.

Toss that card: Jon Rahm. Eighteen holes, zero birdies for the world's No. 2-ranked golfer. He shot 6 over.

Tiger calls it after 79

A day after a series of clutch putts and short-game wizardry allowed Tiger Woods to reach the weekend, his third round concluded with another big moment. He made a 5-foot par putt to break 80. "I didn't do anything right," Woods said after signing for a 9-over 79, by two shots his worst score in the PGA Championship. Hours later, after the third round ended, Woods informed the PGA he had withdrawn from the tournament. It's the first time he has withdrawn from a major in his career.

Webb gem

Webb Simpson posted one of the lowest scores of PGA championship so far with a 65 that proved there are some good rounds available. The 2012 U.S Open champion barely made the cut after his second-round 75 and went off early Saturday. But Simpson made it look easy while others struggled badly in the morning. He had two birdies in the first four holes. His eagle on the par-5 13th when he holed a wedge from the fairway was the shot of the morning.

Five the hard way

Kramer Hickock made perhaps the most incredible bogey of the PGA Championship. Hickock hit into the greenside bunker at the par-4 12th before his shot out of the sand caught the lip and bounced back toward him. The ball wound up hitting his foot, which would have been a penalty before a 2019 rules change, and settled into his deep foot print. With several inches of sand in the way, Hickock hammered at the ball but couldn't get it out. This time, it rolled back to the bottom of the trap and gave Hickock a decent lie. And with his third shot out of the bunker, and fifth on the hole, Hickock holed out for the crowd-pleasing bogey.

Age? Just a number

On his 49th birthday, Stewart Cink made a bid to remain in contention. Cink holed an early birdie to get to 4-under-par for the championship. He gave most of it back with a bogey run in the middle of his round but poured in a long birdie on No. 17 to finish 1 over. The 2009 British Open winner began the day six shots behind Will Zalatoris, 24 years his junior.

Chip shots

Mito Pereira is first player to hold the outright 54-hole lead in their PGA Championship debut since John Daly in 1991.

The top six players on the PGA Championship leaderboard are seeking their first major championship victory.