The NHL All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. Each division will have 11 players (nine skaters and two goalies); 40 players have been chosen. Each division will add one more skater in "Last Men" voting.

Central Division

Captain: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado forward. Other forwards: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg; Alex DeBrincat, Chicago; Kirill Kaprizov, Wild; Clayton Keller, Arizona; Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis, and Joe Pavelski, Dallas. Defensemen: Cale Makar, Colorado. Goalies: Cam Talbot, Wild, and Juuse Saros, Nashville.

Atlantic Division

Captain: Auston Matthews, Toronto. forward. Other forwards Drake Batherson, Ottawa; Patrice Bergeron, Boston; Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida; Dylan Larkin, Detroit, and Nick Suzuki, Montreal. Defensemen: Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo, and Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay. Goalies: Jack Campbell, Toronto, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay.

Metropolitan Division

Captain: Alex Ovechkin, Washington forward. Other forwards: Sebastian Aho, Carolina; Claude Giroux, Philadelphia; Jack Hughes, New Jersey, and Chris Kreider, N.Y. Rangers. Defensemen: Adam Fox, N.Y. Rangers; Adam Pelech, N.Y. Islanders, and Zach Werenski, Columbus. Goalies: Frederik Anderson, Carolina, and Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh.

Pacific Division

Captain: Connor McDavid, Edmonton, forward. Other forwards: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton; Jordan Eberle, Seattle; Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary; Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles; Timo Meier, San Jose, and Mark Stone, Vegas. Defenseman: Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas. Goalies: Thatcher Demko, Vancouver, and John Gibson, Anaheim.