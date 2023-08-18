Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), up $6.32 to $119.38

The discount clothing retailer reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street's forecasts.

Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH), down $1.82 to $2.94

The e-commerce fashion company reported sales that fell far short of forecasts and issued an outlook that disappointed investors.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), down $17.81 to $132.24

The maker of electronics testing equipment forecast quarterly earnings that were well below what analysts were expecing.

Bill Holdings Inc. (BILL), up $6.86 to $108.42

The cloud computing company reported quarterly results that came in well ahead of analysts' estimates.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), up $2.51 to $140.10

The maker of manufacturing equipment for semiconductors reported results that easily beat forecasts.

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL), down $2.41 to $159.65

Despite reporting quarterly results that beat forecasts, the cosmetics company's outlook fell short of what investors expected.

Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN), up $1.88 to $27.51

Activist investor Starboard Value confirmed it had taken a 9.9% stake in the operator of Outback Steakhouse.

Buckle Inc. (BKE) up 62 cents to $37.06

The online seller of casual clothing and shoes reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.