NORMAL, Ill. — Alec Rosner's 25 points helped Western Illinois defeat Illinois State 71-68 in a season opener on Monday.

Rosner shot 9 for 20 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Leathernecks. Trenton Massner scored 12 points and completed a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Quinlan Bennett recorded 10 points and went 4 of 11 from the field.

The Redbirds were led in scoring by Kendall Lewis, who finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Malachi Poindexter added 14 points for Illinois State. Luke Kasubke also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Western Illinois plays Wednesday against Rockford at home, and Illinois State visits Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.