Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Roseville is surveying people who cross County Road B and Snelling — especially on foot or by bike — to understand safety needs at the busy intersection.

Situated near multifamily housing, Har Mar Mall, Target and the bus rapid transit A line, the intersection is one of the busiest pedestrian areas in Roseville, said Public Works Director Jesse Freihammer.

The survey is part of a larger intersection study funded with county and city dollars. It will inform both potential near-term fixes — things like changing traffic light timing — and longer-term solutions, such as changes to the intersection's construction, said Assistant City Engineer Stephanie Smith.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CR_B_Snelling.