A Roseville teenager has been acquitted by reason of mental illness stemming from his attack that left his grandmother dead and two other immediate family members seriously wounded.

Matthew F. Hill, 18, was found not guilty last week in Ramsey County District Court due to his mental illness because the "weight of the evidences establishes by a preponderance of the evidence that [Hill] did not understand his actions were morally wrong," Judge JaPaul Harris wrote in his order.

In a bench trial in adult court in September on charges of second-murder, and two assault counts, Harris concluded that Hill indeed fatally stabbed and beat Patricia F. Maslow, 88, and badly injured his mother, 56-year-old Mary P. Hill, and his 24-year-old sister, Anna J. Hill.

Harris has ordered Hill detained in a state hospital or similar facility until civil commitment proceedings are complete.

Examinations of Hill by two doctors found that he was suffering from symptoms of schizophrenia at the time of his crimes at the house on Oct. 25, 2022, in the 1100 block of W. Ryan Avenue.

According to the charges:

Police arrived at the home and found Maslow in a hospital bed with stab wounds to her neck and a knife opened from a multi-tool device. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.

The officers found Mary P. Hill, in the living room with fractures to her face, skull, arm and hands, and a severe cut to her lower lip. Anna J. Hill was sitting on a couch and bleeding from head wounds.

During hours of questioning by police soon after his arrest, Matthew Hill exhibited a "thousand-yard stare" while rarely moving. He told a detective that he felt like he was "going crazy," explaining that he meant "being someone else."

Asked whether someone used his body to attack his family members, he replied, "I'd like to say that it is not me. I'm not very sure who me is." However, he acknowledged, "I think I have to be" responsible for the assaults.

Upon arriving at the house shortly before 10:30 a.m., police detectives located a bloodied aluminum baseball bat just inside the front door.

Bridget Hill told police she awoke to screaming, ran downstairs and saw one of her older sisters, Anna Hill, with a bloody face from cuts to her scalp and forehead while struggling with Matthew Hill over a baseball bat. Anna Hill said her brother "had gone crazy" and pleaded for 911 to be called.

About 45 minutes after police were called to the home, officers located a bloodied Matthew Hill walking on Stella Street toward Como Avenue in St. Paul. He was arrested without resistance.