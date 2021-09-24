Roseville leaders voted to revoke another rental license this week, sending a message that they are losing patience with unsafe conditions at some properties.

The five-unit building at 2180 Haddington Road has unpermitted electrical and plumbing work and, at one point, had an unapproved sixth unit in a garage, according to a city staff report.

"It is absolutely critical that people in Roseville are able to live in safe housing," Mayor Dan Roe said at a Monday meeting.

The City Council voted unanimously for the license revocation, which will prevent the landlord from renting vacant units while allowing existing tenants to stay.

City staff first flagged problems at the building in 2015 and have been frustrated by the lack of repairs.

"We've kind of run out of opportunities for coaching and education … or for, frankly, patience at this time," said Fire Chief David Brosnahan, whose department oversees rental licensing. "The violations have been noted and unaddressed for more than five years — some of them about six to seven years."

Property owner Wah Liu addressed the council before the vote, describing a series of part-time caretakers who have maintained the property since 2005. Liu said he had spoken with a contractor about making improvements, and said he was providing much-needed housing. Liu could not be reached for comment after the meeting.

"Indeed, housing is in need, but we want to make it healthy and safe for everyone who lives there," said Council Member Julie Strahan.

Roseville began licensing rentals in 2014 and issued its first major revocation in 2019 to the 277-unit Marion Street/The Brittanys Apartments, citing a multitude of issues including cockroaches and mice and potentially life-threatening problems such as missing or faulty smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

That property owner eventually hired an outside management company, which has made more than $1 million in repairs, and the complex has been re-licensed.

"We remain committed to working with the owner of the Haddington property to help make the needed improvements and corrections on the property so they can obtain their license again," said Assistant Fire Chief Neil Sjostrom.

City Manager Pat Trudgeon said in an e-mail that the city is focused on ensuring safe and livable housing conditions.

"For those property owners that do not comply with the regulations, the City Council will revoke their rental license until the owner brings the property into compliance," Trudgeon said.

