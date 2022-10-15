Soon after his touchdown catch put Rosemount ahead, Chance Swansson hauled in an interception with under four minutes to go to help the Irish secure a 27-17 home victory Friday over Prior Lake.

The Irish, No. 2 in Class 6A and the Metro Top 10, switched quarterbacks late in the first half. Sophomore Gavin Caswell provided a spark, going 2-for-2 for a quick 61 yards and a 33-yard touchdown pass to Darion Gildersleeve on the Irish's final drive of the half.

Caswell had 85 rushing yards on nine carries, all in the second half, and hit Swansson with a 34-yard touchdown pass with 4 minutes, 27 seconds remaining for a 20-17 lead. Caswell finished 5-for-9 for 114 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Grayson Spronk ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns the Lakers, No. 7 in Class 6A and No. 10 in the Metro Top 10, in the first half. He had just two carries for 9 yards in the second half.

Mahtomedi 38, Simley 13: The Zephyrs, No. 6 in Class 5A, scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory over the host Spartans, No. 3 in Class 4A. Corey Bohmert ran for two touchdowns to give the Zephyrs a 10-point lead at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Caden Renslow threw a touchdown pass to Dez Smith to cut the Spartans' deficit to three. Charles Brandt threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Breien, and Cole Saenger and Jacob Dalum each ran for a touchdown to put the game away.

Elk River 58, Alexandria 21: The Elks, No. 3 in Class 5A, scored 44 straight points to pull away from the host Cardinals. Cade Osterman ran for four touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Caleb Sandstrom, and Logan Bunker had two touchdown runs for the Elks. Chase Thompson threw three touchdown passes for the Cardinals.

Waconia 55, St. Louis Park 7: Max McEnelly ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to propel the Wildcats, No. 10 in Class 5A, past the visiting Orioles. Alex Riley had 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Chaska 14, Armstrong 7: Reese Turner ran for a touchdown to give the Hawks a victory over the Falcons, No. 4 in Class 5A. Jamen Malone ran for a touchdown to get the Falcons on the board first. Jamarrius Courtney threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Schaffer to tie the score 7-7 in the first quarter.

East Ridge 42, Eastview 14: Tanner Zolnosky threw four touchdown passes to lead the Raptors past the visiting Lightning. Jaelen Harper ran for two touchdowns, and Riley Schwellenbach caught two touchdown passes.

Irondale 33, Cooper 27 (OT): Ralph Naimah ran for his third touchdown of the game in overtime to give the Knights the victory over the host Hawks. The Knights scored 14 points in the final 2:47. After Naimah's second touchdown got the Knights to within a touchdown, Freddy Bankston threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Juriad Hughes with three seconds left in regulation. DaNari Connors ran for four touchdowns for the Hawks.

Bloomington Kennedy 7, SMB 0 (OT): The Eagles stopped a run at the 1-yard line to seal the victory over the visiting Wolfpack. Marques Monroe ran for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime.