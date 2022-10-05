Rosemount continued its steady climb, landing at second in Class 6A football state rankings this week.

Rosemount, with victories over two teams that have been No. 1 this season, even received one vote for the top spot in the rankings, which are compiled by Star Tribune staff writer Jim Paulsen after voting by a statewide panel of media members.

Rosemount moved up from No. 3 after a 10-7 victory Friday over preseason No. 1 Lakeville South that was preceded by a victory over then-No. 1 Eden Prairie. Eden Prairie is now third. Maple Grove remained No. 1 in Class 6A.

Inside the rankings:

Two No. 1 teams changed. Stewartville moved to the top of Class 4A, replacing Rocori, which fell to sixth after a loss at Hutchinson. Esko is the new No. 1 in Class 3A. Cannon Falls, after losing at Rochester Lourdes, fell to sixth.

Two sets of 5-0 teams from the top 10 in Class 5A will clash Friday. St. Thomas Academy, ranked second, takes on No. 4 Mahtomedi, and Sauk Rapids-Rice, ranked sixth, plays St. Francis, tied for No. 7.

Updated Oct. 4, 2022

Based on votes of media members from across Minnesota and compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 5-0 89; 2. Rosemount (1) 5-0 82; 3. Eden Prairie 4-1 68; 4. Stillwater 5-0 65; 5. Prior Lake 4-1 49; 6. Shakopee 4-1 39; 7. Lakeville South 3-2 38; 8. Forest Lake 5-0 34; 9. (tie) Centennial 4-19; 9. (tie) East Ridge 3-29. Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96; 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89; 3. Elk River 5-0 79; 4. Mahtomedi 5-0 75; 5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 5-0 59; 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 36; 7. (tie) Chanhassen 4-1 34; 7. (tie) St. Francis 5-0 34; 9. Rochester Mayo 4-1 33; 10. Waconia 4-1 9. Others receiving votes: Spring Lake Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 89; 2. Hutchinson (2) 4-1 85; 3. Simley (1) 5-0 83; 4. Mound Westonka 5-0 67; 5. Becker (1) 4-1 52; 6. Rocori 5-1 50; 7. Marshall 5-0 45; 8. Grand Rapids 5-0 40; 9. North Branch 4-1 13; 10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 10. Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 4, Richfield 3, Detroit Lakes 1, Princeton 1, Pequot Lakes 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Esko (7) 5-0 92; 2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 5-0 83; 3. Milaca (1) 5-0 80; 4. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 56; 5. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48; 6. Cannon Falls 4-1 44; 7. (tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1 38; 7. (tie) Waseca 4-1 38; 9. Watertown-Mayer 4-1 22; 10. Minneapolis Henry 5-0 19. Others receiving votes: Pierz 14, New London-Spicer 6, Aitkin 5, Zimmerman 4, Pequot Lakes 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (8) 5-0 97; 2. Minneapolis North 5-0 84; 3. Caledonia (2) 5-0 81; 4. Barnesville 5-0 73; 5. Jackson County Central 5-0 59; 6. Pipestone Area 5-0 47; 7. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 39; 8. Kimball Area 5-0 22; 9. Concordia Academy 5-0 21; 10. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 5-0 16. Others receiving votes: Rush City 4, Blue Earth Area 3, West Central Area/Ashby 2.

CLASS 1A

1. BOLD (6) 5-0 92; 2. Lester Prairie (2) 5-0 80; 3. New York Mills (2) 5-0 77; 4. Mahnomen/Waubun 5-0 66; 5. Fillmore Central 5-0 58; 6. Deer River 5-0 48; 7. Mayer Lutheran 4-1 43; 8. Minneota 4-1 30; 9. Martin County West 5-0 23; 10. Lakeview 4-1 16. Others receiving votes: Dawson Boyd 6, Ottertail Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 3, Braham 2, Chisholm 2.

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (5) 5-0 90; 2. Lanesboro (1) 5-0 77; 3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 5-0 76; 4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-0 66; 5. Spring Grove (1) 5-0 63; 6. Verndale (1) 5-0 59; 7. Renville County West 5-0 51; 8. Kittson Co. Central 5-0 25; 9. Cherry 5-0 24; 10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5-0 6.

