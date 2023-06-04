Tap the bookmark to save this article.

PHOENIX — Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam off Miguel Castro with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Sunday.

Arizona led 5-4 heading into the ninth after Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer and rookie Corbin Carroll connected for a solo shot.

Castro (3-2) opened the inning by walking Michael Harris II, and Ronald Acuña Jr. lined a single before stealing second. Castro then struck out Matt Olson and intentionally walked Austin Riley to load the bases.

Castro appeared as if he might escape the jam after getting Travis d'Arnaud out on a soft liner, but Rosario just cleared the wall in right for his eighth homer.

A.J. Minter (3-5) got the final two outs in the eighth inning, and Raisel Iglesias worked around a walk in the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer for Atlanta in the fourth, and Matt Olson added a run-scoring single in the seventh. The Braves had 14 hits to win the final two games of the series.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen had been baseball's best home starter this season, entering Sunday's game 6-0 with a 0.66 ERA at Chase Field.

The right-hander didn't seem quite as comfortable against the Braves.

Atlanta had two hard-hit singles in the first inning and Gallen missed high on several pitches, throwing 12 balls among 25 pitches.

Gallen continued to labor in the second, giving up a run on Orlando Arcia's double play. Gallen left another pitch up in the fourth and Albies tomahawked it out to right, tying it at 3.

Marte saved a run for Gallen in the fifth, making a diving stop on d'Arnaud's grounder with a runner on second. Gallen struck out six and walked one in 110 pitches.

Atlanta starter Michael Soroka allowed five runs and seven hits with four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Diamondbacks: DH Christian Walker went 1 for 3 in his return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game due to food poisoning.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday against the New York Mets following an off day.

Diamondbacks: Get a day off before LHP Tommy Henry (3-1, 3.73 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at Washington on Tuesday.

