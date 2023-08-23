ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot in the fifth and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves held on to beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

''I think we both have had our lows dating back to last season, so it feels good to be able to recuperate the confidence and have it back and be able to contribute to the team positively and help the team win,'' Rosario said through a translator.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead on Rosario's 20th homer, a 415-foot shot to right-center. Rosario has gone deep four times on a nine-game homestand that ends Wednesday.

Ozuna made it 3-0 with his 27th homer and third in the last two games.

''Right now I feel really good at the plate,'' Ozuna said. ''I just come in every day working and giving my best. I'm seeing the hard work pay off from earlier."

New York's Daniel Vogelbach connected for a two-run shot off reliever Pierce Johnson to trim the lead to 3-2 in the sixth, but Joe Jiménez, A.J. Minter and Raisel Iglesias held the Mets to two hits and one walk over the last three innings as Atlanta snapped a two-game skid.

The Braves (81-44) have held first place in the NL East since April 3 and remained 12 1/2 games up in the division.

Fourth-place New York (59-68) had won seven of nine but dropped 23 games back in the NL East. The Mets began the night 6 1/2 games back in the wild-card race.

Bryce Elder (10-4) allowed one run and two hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Atlanta improved to 11-3 in Elder's home starts this season.

Elder loaded the bases in the fourth with two walks and a hit batter but he escaped the jam when DJ Stewart struck out and Francisco Alvarez lined out.

''That fourth inning was kind of long, and I had to pitch out of some trouble,'' Elder said. ''It was a little bit of a grind, and I was pleased with how I kind of worked my way through it.''

Iglesias closed for his 23rd save in 25 chances. He walked the leadoff batter and gave up a hit to Stewart before Alvarez grounded into a double play and Rafael Ortega grounded out. It was Iglesias' 16th consecutive converted save.

''That's a guy who's been through the wars,'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said. ''He's got a slow heartbeat, too. He's not going to panic in a situation like that and keep making his pitches.''

Tylor Megill (7-7) was charged with three runs and eight hits with a club-record four wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings.

''(He had) maybe his best fastball of the year and he competed well,'' Mets manager Buck Showalter said. ''He gave us a chance against a tough lineup."

Atlanta is 9-3 against the Mets this season and has won 15 of 19 games in the rivalry dating to last season, outscoring New York 128-71.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Showalter said RHP Edwin Díaz will throw off a mound on Wednesday. Díaz, the team's elite closer, has been sidelined since the World Baseball Classic in March with a torn right patella tendon. He threw off a mound at Citi Field on Aug. 16 and reported no problems. New York has yet to say if he might return this season. ... Mets RHP John Curtiss had a loose body removed from his right elbow and is expected to be ready for spring training.

GOING DEEP

Not only do the Braves lead the majors by a wide margin with 239 homers, but Rosario's shot gave the team seven players with at least 20 long balls through 125 games, the fewest games for any team to do so in a season. It's also the first time the Braves have had seven players with at least 20 homers in a season.

GOING STRONG

Atlanta star RF Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2 for 4 with his 30th double and improved his batting average one point to .333. He added two stolen bases to pad his major league-leading total to 58.

TRANSACTION

The Braves recalled LHP Jared Shuster after optioning RHP Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett following his loss Monday. Snitker said Shuster will be used in long relief but could make a spot start if necessary. He went 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA in nine starts in the big leagues earlier this year.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Charlie Morton (12-10, 3.54 ERA) was set to face LHP José Quintana (1-4, 3.03) on Wednesday in the series finale.

