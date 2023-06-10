Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DETROIT — Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second homer of the night and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 11-6 on Friday.

Carroll also doubled in the ninth. On Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory in Washington in NL West-leading Arizona's previous game, the speedy outfielder was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. He's hitting .307.

Merrill Kelly (8-3) improved to 7-0 in his last six starts, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

Jake Rogers homered twice for Detroit, and Javier Báez homered in the ninth.

The game was tied a 2 after six innings, with Carroll's grand slam capping the seven-run seventh.

Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera led off the seventh with doubles, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead. After a sacrifice bunt, Jake McCarthy punched a single over the drawn-in infield to put make it 4-2.

Arizona loaded the bases with two out, and Will Vest walked Ketel Marte to force in the fifth run. Carroll then hit a 2-2 fastball down the left-field line for his 13th homer to give Arizona a 9-2 lead.

Michael Lorenzen (2-3) gave up six runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first on Carroll's home, and made it 2-0 on Geraldo Perdomo's RBI single in the second.

Zack Short's RBI double made it 2-1 in the bottom of the second, and Short's sacrifice fly tied it in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Tigers activated OF Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and optioned UTL Tyler Nevin to Triple-A Toledo. Carpenter, Detroit's best power hitter, had four homers in 69 at-bats before his injury on April 27. ... Detroit OF Akil Baddoo left the game after appearing to injure his leg trying to beat out a groundball in the fourth.

TOUGH GAME

Rogers was called for catcher's interference twice, the second one wiping out a Detroit double play.

AIR QUALITY

Detroit has also been dealing with smoke issues because of the Canadian wildfires, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 129 — unhealthy for sensitive groups — at the first pitch.

UP NEXT

The teams are set to Saturday, with Detroit's Matthew Boyd (3-4, 4.57) facing Ryne Nelson (2-3, 5.40).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports