ST. CLOUD — Authorities here are investigating an early morning fire on the Fourth of July that damaged the roof of the city-owned convention center.

Firefighters responded to the blaze atop the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was quickly extinguished but is estimated to have caused at least $200,000 in damage, according to Brett Young, battalion chief at St. Cloud Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis said Thursday investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which was on the west side of the building's roof. Officials found fireworks debris on the roof but not in the immediate area of the fire, Kleis said.

"At this point, there's nothing definitive," he said. "Right now we're gathering information, seeing if anyone saw something, looking at camera footage and ruling out any mechanical things."

Kleis said the damage isn't disrupting operations at the convention center, which is frequently used for expos, corporate meetings and other gatherings.