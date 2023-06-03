Roman Augustoviz retired Wednesday from the Star Tribune after nearly a half-century as a writer and editor.

He most recently was the editor on the sports desk who took great care of the Minnesota Scene roundup of statewide sports news. Before that, Augustoviz led the newspaper's coverage of high schools for two decades. In the 2000s, he went on to cover the Lynx and Gophers hockey, while branching out to other college sports, especially nonrevenue sports, as needed.

As the keeper of Minnesota Scene, he would compile and write — and, essentially, speak up for — underserved sports around Minnesota, from college runners to gymnasts to Division III hockey playoffs to track and field record-setters. On his last shift, on Wednesday night, he stayed on until the early hours of Thursday morning improving stories on the website and updating the Minnesota Scene briefs online.

Only rarely did his byline appear in recent years. He was the editor behind the Scene.