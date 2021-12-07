TOLEDO, Ohio — Ryan Rollins sank two free throws with 6 seconds remaining and finished with 27 points as Toledo edged Bradley 67-65 on Tuesday night.

JT Shumate had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets (7-2).

Terry Roberts had 21 points for the Braves (4-6). Roberts hit two straight baskets and knotted the score at 65 with 20 seconds left. Malevy Leons added 12 points. Rienk Mast had nine rebounds.

