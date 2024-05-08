MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Rojas and Ty France each hit an RBI single during Seattle's four-run ninth inning, and the Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Cal Raleigh connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh for Seattle, which has won three of four. Mitch Haniger hit a solo homer and a sacrifice fly.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) got two outs for the win after fellow reliever Taylor Saucedo got hurt while covering first base. Andrés Muñoz handled the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

Minnesota reliever Jorge Alcala (1-1) issued two walks and threw a wild pitch during Seattle's ninth-inning rally. The Twins have lost two of three after their 12-game winning streak.

A wild three final innings was highlighted by a clutch swing for Raleigh, who was out of the starting lineup for a rare occasion. Raleigh hit for Seby Zavala against left-hander Steven Okert and drove a hanging slider to the third deck in left at Target Field.

Down 6-4 after Raleigh's homer, Minnesota got a run in the bottom of the seventh and another one in the eighth.

Kyle Farmer's double followed Jose Miranda's leadoff double in the seventh. The tying run scored as Saucedo was on the ground in pain in the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Austin Martin hit a ball to France at first base. Martin slid safe into first while Saucedo took the throw from France and stepped on the bag. But Saucedo slipped in the process and went down. As he was on the ground, Max Kepler rounded third base and came home.

After several moments, Saucedo was helped off the field with assistance from a trainer.

Jay Jackson started the seventh for the Twins, loading the bases on a pair of singles and a walk before Raleigh was announced as the pinch hitter. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli turned to Okert to turn around the switch-hitting Raleigh. But the seventh pitch of the at-bat got away from Okert and Raleigh went deep for his ninth homer.

Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run homer in Minnesota's four-run third. Jeffers reached base safely in a career high-tying 14th straight game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais said SS J.P. Crawford (right oblique strain) has been swinging in the cage and is feeling good, but he offered no timeline for a return. ... Servais also said RHP Bryan Woo (elbow inflammation) might be in line for a return to the rotation but didn't have a particular date.

UP NEXT

Seattle right-hander George Kirby (3-2, 3.76 ERA) starts on Wednesday night in the third game of the four-game series. Minnesota counters with righty Chris Paddack (3-1, 4.78 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB