One of the last major Twin Cities concerts yet to be rescheduled out of the pandemic, Roger Waters' This Is Not a Drill Tour has been confirmed again for July 30, 2022, at Target Center — and it comes with a warning it could be his list time around.

The Pink Floyd guru, 78, already rebooked his tour once from 2020 to 2021. When he rescheduled it the first time, he issued a statement describing the show as a "cinematic extravaganza," an "indictment of corporate dystopia," ya da ya da, plus he hinted it could be his "last hurrah."

Here's what Waters wrote:

"This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock & roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round. It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love, R."

All tickets to the original Target Center show(s) will be honored next summer. New tickets are also now on sale via AXS.com ranging from $32 on up to $500. No COVID-19 vaccine or mask requirements are currently in place for the concert at the city-owned arena. The new date happens to fall on the same night as the newly announced Brandi Carlile show across the river at Xcel Energy Center, where Waters last played in town in 2017.

One of Waters' two surviving Pink Floyd bandmates, drummer Nick Mason, also recently announced another tour with his band Saucerful of Secrets, a crew of all-star sidemen playing all early-Floyd cuts. They don't have a Minnesota date but are scheduled at Milwaukee' Riverside Theatre on Feb. 6 and Chicago's Chicago Theatre on Feb. 4. Waters' tour is also headed to Milwaukee before Minneapolis, with a July 28 slot at Fiserv Forum.