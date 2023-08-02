Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Rodríguez hit a broken-bat grounder that rolled into left field when Boston shortstop Yu Chang and third baseman Rafael Devers collided while trying to field the ball, allowing Tom Murphy to score.

Eugenio Suárez followed with an RBI single to right field, giving the Mariners a two-run lead. Then, Rodriguez, on a double steal with Suárez, scored from third when Boston catcher Connor Wong threw to second base.

Jarren Duran opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the third against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, and Mastaka Yoshida made it 3-0 with a run-scoring infield single in the fifth.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer off Red Sox reliever John Schreiber (1-1) in the sixth, and Cade Marlowe tied it up with a pinch-hit single in the seventh off Richard Bleier.

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford allowed four hits over five shutout innings, while Gilbert allowed three runs and five hits over six frames with five strikeouts.

Matt Brash (7-3), Gabe Speier, Justin Topa, and Andrés Muñoz combined for three shutout innings in relief, with Muñoz earning his third save.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was named American League Rookie of the Month for July. Casas hit a career-high .349 last month, with a .442 on-base percentage, .758 slugging percentage, and seven homers and 13 RBIs.

NO TURNER

Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner was out of the lineup for the second straight day after suffering a heel contusion in Monday's game. He is expected to play Friday, against Toronto.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: James Paxton (6-2, 3.34) allowed eight hits and one earned run over five innings in his start at San Francisco on Saturday. He will get the start Friday at home against Toronto.

Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.96 ERA) is 0-2 with a 5.47 ERA in his last five starts, and will pitch Thursday in the opener of a four-game series at the Angels. Woo allowed three earned runs on seven hits over five innings on Saturday against Arizona.

