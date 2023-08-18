Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 27-year-old Rockville man is facing felony charges for reportedly crashing while driving drunk, the force of which propelled from the vehicle a 17-year-old passenger, who was then hit by another vehicle and died.

Aler L. Gomez-Lucas was charged this week in Benton County District Court with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of DWI.

According to court documents, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a rollover and report of a vehicle hitting a person on Hwy 10 near Little Rock Lake at about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 11.

Gomez-Lucas was reportedly driving a Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Hwy. 10 when the vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its roof. A passenger, 17-year-old Nurban Ruvelsi-Perez, was ejected from the vehicle and hit by a GMC Sierra pickup.

The pickup was driven by a 20-year-old Royalton man. Officers observed minimal damage to the front of the truck, leading investigators to believe Ruvelsi-Perez was likely on the ground and incapacitated when he was hit. No alcohol use is suspected of the Royalton driver.

A second 17-year-old passenger of the Nissan told police Gomez-Lucas was "driving fast and lost control of the vehicle," documents state. That passenger sustained no injuries.

Officers observed a "strong odor of alcohol coming from [Gomez-Lucas], indicated that he appeared lethargic and sleepy, and that his eyes were bloodshot and watery," documents state.

A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.178, more than two times the legal limit. Gomez-Lucas was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for serious injuries, at which time a blood sample was collected and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

His next hearing is Aug. 29.