DENVER — Chase Anderson worked seven hitless innings as Colorado took a combined no-hit bid into the ninth, and the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Friday night when Nolan Jones scored the game-ending run on a throwing error by left fielder Mike Yastrzemski.

The Giants didn't get a hit until J.D. Davis led off the ninth with a double off Nick Mears, but they led most of the game. Anderson walked five and gave up a run in the second.

San Francisco's Logan Webb took a shutout into the eighth, when he gave up a tying RBI single to Ezequiel Tovar.

After Davis' double in the ninth, LaMonte Wade Jr. drew his third walk of the game with one out and Patrick Bailey's infield single loaded the bases with two down. Wilmer Flores then drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Giants ahead 2-1.

Charlie Blackmon led off the bottom half with a double off Camilo Doval (6-5). After a walk to Jones, Elehuris Montero hit a sharp grounder to left for a single. Yastrzemski's throw home was short and bounced past catcher Bailey as Blackmon scored, and Jones raced home with the winning run.

San Francisco challenged the play, arguing that the collision at the plate between Blackmon and Bailey caused Yastrzemski's throw to go awry, but the call was upheld after a video review.

Matt Koch (2-1) got the final out of the ninth for the Rockies.

Webb didn't walk a batter, allowing four hits.

