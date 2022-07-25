Colorado Rockies (43-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-7, 4.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -195, Rockies +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to stop their four-game losing streak with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 24-19 record in home games and a 53-43 record overall. The Brewers have a 24-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 15-30 record on the road and a 43-53 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-39 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 5-5, .297 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.