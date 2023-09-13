NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), down 58 cents to $13.53.
The airline warned that higher fuel costs will hurt its third-quarter earnings.
Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), down 46 cents to $16.82.
The airline said that rising fuel prices are hurting profit margins.
BP Plc. (BP), down 5 cents to $38.05.
Bernard Looney resigned as CEO of the British oil giant.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), down 39 cents to $73.79.
The restaurant chain's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
REV Group, Inc. (REVG), up 69 cents to $13.57.
The maker of ambulances, buses and other specialty vehicles reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), up 90 cents to $10.68.
The maker of Celestial Seasonings tea announced a restructuring plan.
Moderna Inc. (MRNA), up $4.85 to $110.09.
The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential flu vaccine.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), up $6.05 to $21.34.
U.S. regulators OK'd the drugmaker to proceed with a study on a potential genetic disorder treatment.