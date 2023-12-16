Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a maroon pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 76-year-old Luverne man Wednesday.

Rock County sheriff's deputies discovered the body of William Krotzer, 76, just after noon Dec. 13 in a ditch along the north side of 141st Street a half-mile east of 60th Avenue near Beaver Creek, according to a news release.

Krotzer's vehicle was found about a mile east of his body with a flat tire.

The sheriff's office is looking for a newer maroon Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck, likely with front-end damage.

Anyone who saw Krotzer walking along the road or the maroon pickup is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff at 1-507-283-5000.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the State Patrol, Rock Count Highway Department and the Luverne Fire Department are aiding in the investigation.