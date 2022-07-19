ROCHESTER – City-owned downtown property near the Zumbro River is ripe for more than $300 million in development for parks and trails, housing and commercial space, an outdoor movie theater and more.

Rochester officials want to turn about 5.5 acres of land to the east and west of the Olmsted County Government Center between 2nd and 4th streets SE. into a significant waterfront district that connects to the downtown area and Mayo Clinic. After a year's worth of work on the Riverfront Small Area Plan, the city is gearing up to partner with private developers to make the plan a reality.

"There is a lot to happen in terms of the next four or five years," Rochester City Council member Patrick Keane said. The Rochester City Council on Monday unanimously signed off on the plan.

Community input and work groups helped shape the project, which includes two mixed-use towers to the east of the government center that could provide up to 500 housing units and business space, along with more public park land and a potential kayak launch.

To the west, the former Red Owl and Time Theatre building could be repurposed, partially or completely torn down under three scenarios. The Second Street Parking Ramp would be torn down for another potential mixed-use tower, while the land near 4th St. would become a public recreation area that could be used for lawn games near the outdoor theater and a potential community garden.

The area's green space would be expanded from about half an acre to 2.5 acres. Part of the plan calls for the city to get rid of some of the upper flood walls in the area, replacing them with leveled terraces in an effort to make the riverfront more aesthetically pleasing and trail friendly.

The plan estimates about $350 million in development costs through public and private funds. Destination Medical Center, the nonprofit overseeing $5.6 billion in economic development to Rochester's downtown area, could help support the project, according to DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.

David Gamble of Gamble Associates, the firm hired to help develop the plan, said he was surprised residents wanted more density in the area. He also noted the city of Rochester has more control than usual over what the area will look like in the future.

"That's where the community really needs to continue that conversation and help envision the way in which this space gets used," he said. "The city is really in the driver's seat here."

Some residents expressed concern the plan could lead to increased property taxes that would stifle small businesses. John Kruesel, who owns a building and runs an antique store in the downtown area, worried the taxes could drive unique shops out of downtown.

"What is going to be the safety net for any small businesses that are currently existing now or in the future?" he said.

Council member Kelly Kirkpatrick grew up in the area near the Zumbro River. She got emotional describing how residents used to frequent businesses and play in the river – seemingly a world away from the dearth of people and amenities near the riverside now.

"I so desperately want to see this area activated," she said.