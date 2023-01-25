ROCHESTER — Too many staff and not enough students are prompting Rochester School District officials to once more consider millions of dollars in budget cuts.

District officials recommend cutting $14 million for the next fiscal year starting in July. That would mean axing the equivalent of about 144 full-time staff positions, including about 77 teachers — about 5% of teaching staff — a school administrator and even special education staff.

According to district officials, the number of staff at Rochester schools has gone up by about 27% since 2012, from the equivalent about 2,111 full-time positions to 2,676.

At the same time, Rochester's student enrollment has only increased by about 7%; the district has lost about 600 students since fall 2020 and sits at about 17,100 students this year.

If the district doesn't rein in expenses, Rochester schools could face tens of millions of dollars in additional debt in less than four years, said John Carlson, the district's chief administrative officer.

"Obviously we would not let that happen, because we would have already been taken over by the state," Carlson said.

District officials planned for close to $20 million in budget cuts in 2022, but a combination of state and federal funding, donations and levy dollars largely made up that deficit. Rochester's remaining COVID money is set to be spent next year, however. The district's budget reduction proposal includes using $7.4 million in aid for the 2023-2024 year.

Rochester schools has close to a $400 million budget.

School officials estimate class size targets would slightly increase as part of the teacher cuts, with classes in some grades reaching as high as 30 or more students.

Carlson noted many classrooms are under the target caps and district officials review class sizes throughout the year to prevent grades from hitting or surpassing those targets.

Aside from job cuts, district officials recommend increasing activities fees and admission fees to events by about 20%, as well as reducing heating and cooling costs, school supplies and bus services. District officials are reviewing transportation contracts as part of its ongoing strategic plan process.

Rochester Superintendent Kent Pekel told the Rochester Public Schools Board Tuesday the cuts would keep critical services in place, but district officials are looking at positions they haven't considered cutting in recent years.

That includes the equivalent of about three full-time nursing positions and about 43 full-time support staff, which includes some special education professionals. Some of those jobs may come back as school principals allocate expected discretionary funding next year.

Still, cuts to Rochester's special education staff come as districts around Minnesota sound alarms over shortfalls in special education funding across the board, urging state leaders to increase funding so they can hire more staff.

Pekel said Tuesday the district is overstaffed in some special education areas compared to current best practices in education.

"We need to treat (special education) with real compassion and emphasizing a do-no-harm approach, but we also cannot get to budget stability if we don't take a look at our staffing in special education," Pekel said.

The board is set to hear more specifics and sign off on the budget cutting process at its Feb. 7 meeting.

District officials say Rochester schools will likely face budget cuts over the next school year as enrollment is projected to decline. School officials have discussed bringing an operations levy increase referendum before voters this fall, while others point to Gov. Tim Walz's proposed education budget as potential funding solutions.

Even with those additional dollars, school board members appear resigned to making further cuts in the future.

"Any money that we get from the state of Minnesota should not be applied to deferred structural balance," Board member Julie Workman said. "We're going to have to do all of that regardless of what happens with the state because we are really out of line."