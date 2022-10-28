ROCHESTER — A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man in July has been cleared of wrongdoing.

The Mower County Attorney's Office has declined to take action against Rochester officer Michael Bottcher for his role in the July 30 shooting of 27-year-old Joshua Clayton Hippler during a traffic stop.

"Mr. Hippler's actions and statements gave officer Bottcher no option other than the use of deadly force," Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelsen wrote in a letter to the Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension dated Wednesday.

The Rochester Police Department released body camera footage Friday that showed Bottcher stopping Hippler about 1 a.m. on Hwy. 63 near near the Hwy. 52 underpass because his white van matched the description of a vehicle linked to a burglary. Footage showed Hippler advancing on Bottcher while carrying what appears to be a hatchet, at one point zigzagging across the road while telling Bottcher to kill him.

In the video, Bottcher backs up from his squad care and repeatedly tells Hippler to drop the weapon. Bottcher fired a single shot as another car drives up. Hippler continued to approach Bottcher until the officer fired about five more shots.

Bottcher "was in fear for his own safety and the safety of the approaching civilians and other officers," Nelsen wrote.

Hippler was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he died of gunshot wounds to the upper chest. Bottcher was placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement Bottcher "did what he had to do and what he was trained to do for his own personal safety and the safety of the public. These situations are very stressful and taxing on the officer, the agency and the community."

A police spokesperson said Bottcher is in the process of returning to duty and is expected back in a few weeks.