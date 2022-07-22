A 26-year-old Rochester man is accused of conducting a spree of gas station and liquor store robberies in recent weeks in southeastern Minnesota.

Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded not guilty Thursday in Mower County District Court to eight felony charges in three robberies he allegedly committed last month in Austin. The charges include multiple counts of aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, among others.

Mims, who was being held on $250,000 bond at the Mower County jail, is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 14.

According to court documents, Mims allegedly robbed Reeds Fourth Ave., a gas station in Austin, of about $350 on June 12 and Cheers Liquor of about $1,500 on June 19. Mims allegedly used a knife both times to threaten cashiers into giving him cash.

Documents say that police spotted Mims robbing Ankeny's Mini Mart in Austin of a little more than $800 at around 1:30 p.m. on June 24 and chased him south into Lyle, Minn., near the Iowa border. Mims abandoned his car but was caught hiding in a bush near an apartment complex.

Mims told police while in custody that he owed someone money and was addicted to fentanyl, according to the court documents. He also allegedly admitted to the robberies in Austin as well as robbing two Rochester gas stations on June 5 and 16.

He told police he didn't want anyone in the Reeds Fourth Ave. robbery to get hurt, "but realized later how shook up the cashier must have been."