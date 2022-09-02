A 29-year-old man will plead guilty and serve a sentence of nearly 3½ years for being drunk and driving more than 100 miles per hour on a city street in Rochester before hitting another vehicle from behind and killing its passenger.

Matthew R. Shaver, of Rochester, entered his plea Thursday in Olmsted County District Court in connection with the collision on Dec. 19, 2020, that killed Joharmi Rubio, 24, of Rochester.

Shave admitted to criminal vehicular homicide and reached an agreement with prosecutors for him to serve a sentence of three years and five months. He can expect to serve the first 2¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Rubio's husband, Luis Rubio Lunar, said he and his wife had just left a Christmas gathering, where they exchanged gifts with friends, police records showed.

According to the charges and police records:

Lunar turned right from eastbound NW. Crimson Ridge Drive onto 18th Avenue and was hit from behind by Shaver's SUV as hit headed south on 18th.

Rubio was declared dead at the scene. Lunar was not seriously hurt, and Shaver survived significant injuries.

Investigators determined that Shaver was traveling 107 mph about 2 seconds before impact and 92 mph just one-tenth of a second before the crash on a street with a 45 mph limit.

Authorities measured Shaver's blood alcohol content that night at 0.155%, nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.