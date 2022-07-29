Only a few years in, Rochester FC is about to take things to the next level by joining the USL's preprofessional leagues.

The semipro club's women's team will play in USL W and the men's teams in USL League Two in the 2023 season.

"It's a huge league, and we wanted to bring the highest level we can to Rochester and southeast Minnesota," co-owner Midhat Mujic said.

Mujic and Muharem Dedic, both Bosnian immigrants who came to Rochester more than 20 years ago, started Rochester FC in 2018. Both men played overseas, and Mujic played for Minnesota United FC in 2016.

The move marks a significant jump for the club, which got its start playing in the UPSL in 2019. The men's team finished 3-1-7 last season. The new leagues mean Rochester FC will surpass Med City FC as the biggest club in the city and region.

It also means an expanded traveling schedule for each team, as the USL leagues include clubs from as far south as Missouri and Kansas and as far north as Winnipeg and Ontario.

The USL W is a newer league, having kicked off in May with the Minnesota Aurora playing in the inaugural game in sold-out TCO Performance Center. The Aurora finished second in the league with a 13-1-1 record, losing only the championship game.

The club hopes to channel some of that attention to southeast Minnesota by fielding another USL W team.

"There's a tremendous amount of excitement for women's soccer in the country," Youth Development Director Eric Feil said.

Officials say the new league, along with a team rebranding and a recent four-year deal with Adidas for uniform, will help expand the club's youth teams and outreach. Mujic noted several Rochester-area players have joined Division I and Division II college teams in recent years, and Feil said the club hopes to get youth players starting on USL teams in three to four years.

"We want to grow that through our family," he said.