ROCHESTER — A daycare worker here allegedly cut a co-worker's infant's face with a pizza cutter after an argument turned physical Thursday afternoon.

Andrianna Newburn, 26, of Pipestone, was charged Friday with making felony terroristic threats and and also faces third-degree assault charges for harming a victim under 4 years old, as well as misdemeanor assault charges related to the incident.

Newburn had her first court appearance Friday. Her next court hearing is scheduled for later this month.

According to court records, the co-worker told police she and Newburn got into an argument Thursday afternoon over work duties at the KinderCare child care center at the 1800 block of Greenview Place SW, when Newburn allegedly grabbed a pizza cutter from a back room and threatened to cut her.

Newburn allegedly told the co-worker, "If I can't cut you, I'll cut your kids," according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents state witnesses told police they saw Newburn go into the daycare's infant room and slash at the co-worker's baby. Police reported a large laceration on the infant's right cheek.

Newburn tussled with the co-worker but was eventually separated and left the business with her own children, according to court records. She later called police from a nearby gas station.

Newburn told police the coworker was trying to boss her around all day. The complaint states Newburn said she tried to separate herself from the co-worker but the co-worker came after her and started to fight.

According to court records, Newburn told police she intentionally went after the infant. She said she got hold of the pizza cutter and went after the co-worker's baby since the co-worker had earlier threatened Newburn's children. Newburn didn't say what kind of threats the co-worker made.