SEATTLE – Matt Wallner's third day back with the Twins was a lot like the first two: He is in uniform, but not in the lineup.

It was understandable in Oakland, where the Athletics started lefthanders over the weekend. But Wallner wasn't in the lineup Monday against Seattle righthander Logan Gilbert, either.

The problem, as Baldelli pointed out, is that Wallner, an outfielder, took the roster spot of Jose Miranda, an infielder who went on the injured list Saturday because of a sore shoulder. The regulars at those positions — Joey Gallo, Michael A. Taylor and Max Kepler — are all healthy and playing, so it's not so simple to find the rookie some playing time.

"We have a glut of lefthanded-hitting outfielders," Baldelli said, meaning Gallo, Kepler and part-timers Alex Kirilloff and Willi Castro. "It's just a very difficult spot to be in, because not only do we have one too many — you could almost argue that we have two too many lefthanded hitting outfielders."

One way to make room would be to move Kepler to center field, but that's no longer an option, the manager made clear, even though Kepler has started 127 games at the position — though none since 2021.

"We just like to keep [Kepler] in right field. He's probably the best right fielder in baseball, and we just let him be," Baldelli said. As for Wallner, he said: "There are only so many spots on the field, unfortunately. But we'll keep him ready. He'll be out there soon."