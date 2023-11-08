Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Rivian Automotive Inc., down 42 cents to $17.

The electric vehicle maker will allow companies besides Amazon to buy its delivery vans.

Toast Inc., down $2.36 to $14.89.

The restaurant software provider gave investors a disappointing sales forecast.

Roblox Corp., up $4.15 to $39.22.

The online gaming platform reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Upwork Inc., up $1.26 to $13.29.

The online freelance marketplace raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

LegalZoom.com Inc., up 60 cents to $11.16.

The online platform for legal services beat analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.

DaVita Inc., up $4.72 to $84.81.

The kidney dialysis provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

Lucid Group Inc., down 35 cents to $3.95.

The electric vehicle maker reported weak third-quarter revenue.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), up $13.21 to $229.58.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.