FRESNO, Calif. — Orlando Robinson had 17 points and 16 rebounds as Fresno State routed Long Island University 84-60 on Friday night.

Jordan Campbell and Isaiah Hill added 15 points each for the Bulldogs (2-0). Campbell also had seven rebounds. Destin Whitaker scored 10.

Ty Flowers had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (0-2). Eral Penn added 15 points.

