FARMVILLE, Va. — Nick Robinson had 20 points as Western Carolina held on to beat American 80-79 on Saturday night.

Cam Bacote had 16 points for Western Carolina (2-3). Joe Petrakis added 15 points. Vonterius Woolbright had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jaxon Knotek scored a career-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Eagles (2-3). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 12 points. Matt Rogers had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com