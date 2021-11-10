FRESNO, Calif. — Orlando Robinson posted 16 points and three blocks as Fresno State rolled past Fresno Pacific 74-54 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jordan Campbell had 14 points for Fresno State. Anthony Holland added 12 points and six rebounds. Leo Colimerio had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jelani Watson-Gayle had 11 points for the Division II Sunbirds.

___

___

