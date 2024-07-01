Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod will represent the Loons at the MLS All-Star Game, the team announced Monday.

Lod was selected by All-Star and Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy. The match will be played on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Lod, who has five goals and a team-high 11 assists this season, is the first Loons player selected to the All-Star team since Dayne St. Clair and Emmanuel Reynoso played in the 2022 at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Aurora's playoff match set

Minnesota Aurora will open the USL W League playoffs against defending champion Indy Eleven at 3 p.m. Friday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich.

The Aurora clinched their third straight playoff berth on Thursday. Sixteen teams qualified for the single-elimination playoffs.