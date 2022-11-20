Tap the bookmark to save this article.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Brad Roberts rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown and Air Force piled up 359 yards of offense — all on the ground — in a 24-12 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.

DeAndre Hughes ended a 15-play, 80-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to give Air Force (8-3, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Roberts scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter and Matthew Dapore kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play to give the Falcons a 17-0 lead at halftime.

John Lee Eldridge III had a 4-yard touchdown run to finish off a 72-yard drive in the third quarter and Air Force led 24-0.

From there, Clay Millen threw touchdown passes to Tory Horton covering 28 yards and a 21-yarder to Jordan Williams for Colorado State (2-9, 2-5).

Millen completed 19 of 24 passes for 179 yards for the Rams.

