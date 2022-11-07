Just a day after Low singer/drummer Mimi Parker's death to cancer was announced, tributes to the Duluth musician have been posted online from as far away as Scotland and Iceland and from names as well-known as Robert Plant and Sleater-Kinney.

In Duluth, an impromptu silent vigil was held at Sacred Heart Music Center on Sunday night, which Parker's husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk attended.

"You really lifted us up tonight, Duluth. Thank you," he posted afterward

Sparhawk also confirmed that the funeral for Parker will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Duluth's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (528 Upham Road), and it is open to the public.

Over in Glasgow, Scotland, Plant sang one of Low's songs, "Monkey," and made comments about Parker during his concert Sunday at the King's Theatre with his new band Saving Grace.

"We've been drawn to the music of the great, pure Low from Duluth, Minn., and sadly we unfortunately learned we lost one of the two of them tonight," the Led Zeppelin frontman said in a clip posted to YouTube (embedded below).

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy also sang one of Low's songs with the Dirty Three, "I Hear … Good Night," in a tribute to Parker posted to his Substack pages.

In a loving but also funny post on Sleater-Kinney's Instagram feed, singer/guitarist Carrie Brownstein recounted watching Low's performance at Rock the Garden in Minneapolis this past June from the side of the stage with her bandmate Corin Tucker.

"We stood in awe of Mimi's voice and her drumming, and the soft power of her presence," Brownstein wrote.

"Afterwards, we caught up with her and Alan, laughing about the years in music we've all put in; we talked about aging, parenthood, and of course, effects pedals. You know, all the important stuff. We are grateful for every note Mimi sang and played, notes that changed our lives, and we're thankful for Low's music, which will eternally be singular, stunning, staggering."

Iceland's preeminent band Sigur Rós, which toured with Low, posted on its Twitter account, "We have always thought of them as one of the most amazing bands and people ever. Mimi had the most memorable drumming styles and what a voice, words can't describe."

Performing at Globe Hall in Denver on Sunday, Low's longtime friend from the Duluth music scene, Charlie Parr, noted Parker's death on stage with discernible emotion and dedicated his stark farewell song "Jaybird" to her (also posted to YouTube).

"The first couple I met when I moved to Duluth in 1999 were Al and Mim, and they were real kind to me and we became good friends," Parr said, and somberly added, "The only real things in the world are love and music."

Before and after their gig Sunday night in Vermont, Trampled by Turtles' members posted memorials for Parker on their band social-media feeds as well as their personal pages. Fiddler Ryan Young's post featured a photo he took of Parker and Sparhawk chatting with Plant backstage at a show. Banjoist Dave Carroll posted thanks "for putting up with us and bringing the band on the road with you so many years ago and for being my friend."

Trampled by Turtles' group post read, "Mim was an exceptional force with an unmatched voice from somewhere more beautiful and kind than this world could ever be."

Other bands/musicians who sent out loving nods to Parker included: rapper/producer El-P of Run the Jewels, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Steve Albini, Strand of Oaks, Mike Doughty, Secret Machines, Okervill River's Will Sheff, Jason Narducy of Bob Mould's band and Superchunk, and many many Minnesotans such as Chad Poling (the Suburbs) and Gary Louris (the Jayhwaks).

Even "Jeopardy" champion-turned-co-host Ken Jennings was a fan, it turns out: "Mimi Parker was one of the greats," he tweeted.