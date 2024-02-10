Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Markeese Hastings scored 21 points as Robert Morris beat Milwaukee 71-60 on Saturday.

Hastings added nine rebounds for the Colonials (10-15, 6-8 Horizon League). Stephaun Walker added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and had nine rebounds. Justice Williams finished with 13 points.

BJ Freeman led the Panthers (12-13, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds. Angelo Stuart added nine points for Milwaukee. In addition, Dominic Ham had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.